Fianna Fáil National Constituencies Committee has today confirmed the additions of Senators Niall Blaney and Lisa Chambers to the ticket for the European Midlands North West Parliamentary Constituency. They will join Barry Cowen TD on the ticket.

Commenting on the addition, Director of Elections, Minister Darragh O’Brien TD, said, "This is a very strong, ambitious ticket and represents the best of what Fianna Fáil offers, in the form of three highly committed, hard-working and able public representatives who are determined to fight for Ireland in Europe.

"This is also a very geographically well-balanced ticket, with the candidates strategically spread across a vast geographic constituency. Niall, Lisa and Barry bring unique and complimentary strengths and abilities to our ticket. I know they will individually and collectively work hard to maximise our vote and ensure that we are successful in June.

"I look forward to working with them as we bring our message of how much Europe matters to the people and communities of Midlands North West."