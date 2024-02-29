St Joseph's Primary School, Ballinrobe were at the National VEX IQ Robotics Final in MTU Cork yesterday. They left the school at 5am and made their way to Cork.

They were very successful and won the Teamwork Challenge award, Design award and Teacher of the Year award - Edel Roche.

They now qualify for Dallas, Texas for the World Championship in the first week of May but a lot of fundraising would need to be done to get to the Worlds.

They were welcomed home by a fantastic homecoming last night in Ballinrobe.