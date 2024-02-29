The OPW Minister says they are waiting for requisite permission from the consenting authority to begin work on the long awaited Crossmolina flood relief scheme.

Minister Patrick O'Donovan is in Mayo today for a number of engagements, including the official completion of the Westport Flood Relief Schemes.

He says he is aware of the delays with the flood relief scheme in Crossmolina and has been raised by Mayo Deputies in the Dail.

The OPW, he says, are waiting for requisite permission, which is a type of planning permission needed before the scheme can commence, but says he is eager to have work begin as soon as possible.

He spoke to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan and began by outlining the purpose of his visit to Mayo today....