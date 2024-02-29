West Mayo councillors are demanding that representatives of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) attend the March meeting of the district and explain the hold up in giving the green light to start work on the long sought after safety enhancement works along George’s Street in Newport, and in ensuring that the appropriate speed limit signs are installed along the N59 North relief work on the Newport road at Westport.

Local Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn says that last week TII allocated 82,000 euro to the works on George’s St in Newport, however, despite all the paper work and permissions required to start the work being with the TII since before Christmas, it has to date failed to give the nod for the actual construction to go ahead.

He says there is an urgency is getitng this work completed, as daily children and parents are exposed to road safety concerns, as traffic enters and exits Newport along the busy N59, close to the local school.

Cllr Flynn has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the present stalling of the project by TII...