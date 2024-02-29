Castlebar Municipal District is facing a 10,000 euro bill to erect retention fencing around the Mayo Peace Park Wall in Castlebar, as the structure is in danger of collapsing.

At yesterday’s monthly meeting of Castlebar Municipal District councillors approved the allocation of 10,000 euro from GMA funding for the emergency works.

The Peace Park in Castlebar, was officially opened in 2008. It is situated in the centre of Castlebar fronting the old town cemetery opposite, the Harlequin Hotel.

It commemorates all those who served and died in the major world wars & conflicts of the past century, as well as in other wars and conflicts.

It was developed to remember a forgotten generation of brave people from every town and village of the county, whose service and sacrifice had been forgotten until recent times.

However, a recent report, commissioned by Mayo County Council has shown extensive subsidence of the structure, built on less than adequate foundations, and is now deemed as a danger to the public, unless emergency retention works are carried out.

In order to keep the popular visitor attraction open to the public, councillors agreed to fund the initial emergency works.

Local Fine Gael councillor Ger Deere says it’s unbelievable that no one has been held accountable for the fiasco, and he spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the present situation…