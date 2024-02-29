A suspended, former Garda Chief Superintendent for Mayo, has settled a case in the High Court that he took over his suspension

RTE is reporting that former Chief Superintendent Patrick Diskin took a High Court action against the Garda Commissioner, the Minister for Justice and the Attorney General challenging his suspension.

He was suspended for a number of years following allegations that he had engaged in inappropriate behaviour and language at work between 2015 and 2018.

He strongly denied any wrongdoing and applied for a High Court injunction as a matter of urgency because he is due to retire from An Garda Síochána in the coming days.

The officer wanted his suspension lifted before leaving the organisation.

The case was due to be heard yesterday but Chief Supt Diskin's counsel Ercus Stewart told the judge that following out of court discussions, the matter had been "amicably resolved".

No details of the settlement were revealed.