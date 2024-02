The Food Safety Authority of Ireland, as well as the HSE, are investigating the sale of expired baby formula in Irish supermarkets.

It's after the FSAI received a small number of complaints, including one where a baby fell ill after consuming expired formula from a Dunnes Stores shop.

TheJournal reports that Dunnes Stores commenced a check of expiration dates in its stores last Monday.

Reporter with TheJournal, Eimer McAuley, says that examination isn't just limited to baby formula...