Westlife singer Mark Feehily has announced he will “temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring” until he has recovered from various “health challenges”.

In a post on social media, the 43-year-old from Sligo explained he had surgery in August 2020 which led to him getting “severe sepsis”.

He “became very ill” again in late 2021 before he had more surgery in May 2022 which was followed by another surgery some months after.

Westlife are preparing for their upcoming first US tour where they will play Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil.