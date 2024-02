The Garda Commissioner says he's "baffled" by the GRA's decision not to invite him to its annual conference.

The organisation representing rank and file Gardaí confirmed earlier this month it didn't extend the invitation for a number of reasons, including ongoing issues over rosters and suspension.

It's a first in the history of the Garda Representative Association - with this year's conference scheduled for April in Mayo.

Commissioner Drew Harris says he doesn't understand the GRA's reasoning: