€300,000 has been allocated to a dangerous stretch of the N5 that has claimed the lives of many people in road traffic collisions.

Numerous accidents have occurred over the years on the N5/ R320 Kiltimagh Road Junction at Applegreen on the Swinford bypass.

The investment has been announced by local Councillor Adrian Forkan, who says that this funding is very important to improve road safety on the route.

He has been highlighting the issue in consultation with Mayo County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Councillor Forkan has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: