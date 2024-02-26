Two people who lost their lives in the region following road traffic collisions will be laid to rest today.

James Moyles, of 37 Mount Assumpta in Ballina, died tragically last Tuesday (February 20) following a collision between a car and two pedestrians.

The collision occurred on Lord Edward Street in Ballina.

James’ Funeral Mass is taking place this morning in St Patrick’s Church, Ballina at 11:00am.

He will be laid to rest afterwards in Leigue Cemetery.

Also today Rickie Devine (Jnr), of Larkhill, Keash, Ballymote, County Sligo will be laid to rest.

Rickie died following a collision on the N17 in Ballinacarrow on Thursday (February 22).

His Funeral Mass takes place today at 12 noon in St Kevin’s Church, Keash with burial afterwards at Knockbrack Cemetery.

May they Rest In Peace.