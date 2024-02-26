The government could bring to an end the practice of broadband and mobile phone providers collectively rising their prices at the same time every year.

The Irish Independent reports Eir, Vodafone and Three currently use a model that sees them hike prices by 3 per cent every April, plus the rate of inflation at the end of the previous year.

The Department of Communications is considering banning the practice, amid claims the companies are engaging in illegal, anti-competitive behaviour - something strongly denied by Eir.