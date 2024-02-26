A Mayo native has won a prestigious award in the US.

27 year old Luke Gibbons, a native of Claremorris, won the Irish Echo Top 40 Under 40 Irish in America People’s Choice Award at a ceremony in New York city at the weekend.

Luke took home the award receiving over 45% of all total votes cast from over 113 countries.

The Top 40 Under 40 Awards is a celebration of Irish and Irish Americans who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of work before reaching the age of forty.

Luke is currently based in Boston, Massachusetts, where he is a Fulbright Scholar and Researcher at Harvard Law School.

Luke is a past pupil of Meelickmore National School and St. Colman’s College Claremorris.