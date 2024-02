€700,000 has been allocated to the Sligo greenway which will run from Collooney to Bellaghy.

That's according to Sligo Independent councillor Marie Casserly.

The funding is part of the national roads and greenway allocations released from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Councillor Casserly says this will be used to advance the next stages of the greenway.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more....