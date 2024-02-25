The lack of “shovel ready” industrial sites in Ballina is resulting in potential industrialists opting to invest in Castlebar and Carrick on Shannon rather than in north Mayo, and the IDA now need to come before Ballina councillors and clearly state when its Industrial site on the Sligo Road in Ballina will be ready for developers.

That’s the view of Ballina Fine Gael councillor John O’Hara. The councillor raised the issue at this week’s monthly Ballina Municipal meeting and his motion was unanimously supported.

Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, Crossmolina based Fianna Fail councillor Michael Loftus, said he is also aware of industrialists keen to set up in north Mayo but are instead more readily accessing warehousing in other parts of the county and the province.

The IDA has recently sought planning permission to develop its industrial site on the Sligo Road outside Ballina, after the initial planning on the site had expired. However, concerns expressed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) about traffic access from the site on to a busy national road continues to delay the process.

Councillor O’Hara insists action and decisions are needed now, and called for IDA representatives to come before local councillors and provide an update on the present situation.

Cathaoirleach Loftus is also keen to see immediate progress on the provision of warehouses locall to attract much needed investment…