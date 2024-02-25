The latest scandal involving RTE and the Media Minister is being described as a shambles.

Catherine Martin has been called to a special sitting of the Oireachtas Media Committee to clarify what information was provided to her department around the exit package of former RTE CFO Richard Collins.

The dispute led to the resignation of RTE chair Sian Ni Raghallaigh, after Minister Martin declined to express confidence in her publicly.

Oireachtas Media Committee member, Sinn Fein TD Imelda Munster insists the saga cannot continue.