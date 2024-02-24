Almost €1 million in funding has been allocated for the N17 Knock to Collooney road to continue works on the stretch.

That’s according to Fine Gael Deputy Frank Feighan, who says a number of projects have been allocated funding as part of a €23.4 million announcement from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Deputy Feighan says these projects are vital to redress the economic imbalance and open up the North West for more investment.

He has been giving more details about the successful projects to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: