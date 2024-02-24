Demand is high from businesses seeking to locate in the newly extensively refurbished former Military Barracks in Ballina.

The new development, known as ‘The Innovation Quarter’, is located in the Market Square, is open to the public to visit.

Mayo County Council has secured the keys of the premises and 20 applicants are seeking to secure about a dozen places in two sections of the building to date.

The project, which cost close to €8 million, was funded by Mayo County Council and the government’s Urban Regeneration Development Fund.

The entire complex is owned by the council and is being managed through collaboration between it and Moy Valley Resources.

At this week’s monthly meeting of the Ballina Municipal District, District Head Declan Turnbull informed Councillors that the first of the tenants will be in place early April and all 12 unites in block B and C are expected to be in place by May.

A major tenant is still being sought for the larger A block section.

Independent Councillor Mark Duffy has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley on this exciting development in Ballina: