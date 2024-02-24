A private exhibition takes place today at the Michael Davitt Museum in Straide.

Over the past 10 weeks, locals in Foxford have gathered at the Leisure Centre to create displays for the exhibition.

The community art group, with no previous artistic experience, were tasked with considering what makes an heir loom – is it land, property or money? Or is it the kindness, love and memories that someone leaves behind?

Contemporary and innovative quilts have been made by those involved to incorporate their ideas in art form, with 7 quilts to be on display detailing over 20 stories that people have worked together on.

The group is non-funded and all tuition is provided for free by people that are fully qualified.

Today’s exhibition is private; however the public exhibition will open this coming Monday, February 26, from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

(pic Michael Davitt Museum)