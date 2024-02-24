Media Minister Catherine Martin is being accused of being unfair to former RTE Chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

TD Mattie McGrath says the Minister must resign, after she said the Chair had not given her accurate information on the approval of an exit package for former RTE Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins.

The RTE Board is now seeking a meeting with Minister Martin after she refused to show confidence in her on RTE on Thursday night.

Deputy McGrath says the Board is unhappy about her accusations against Siún Ní Raghallaigh live on TV:

