A documentary is set to air in TG4 this coming week on the subject of the death of a Mayo man in Ukraine.

Two years on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ‘Caillte san Úcráin (Lost in Ukraine) takes a deeper look into the story of Achill native Finbar Cafferkey.

Finbar died on the front line in Ukraine, and this documentary will look at the circumstances surrounding his death.

He died aged 45, trying to secure a crucial supply line in the battle for Bakhmut on April 19 last year.

Investigative journalist Kevin Magee travels to war-torn Ukraine for the current affairs documentary to find out more information on Mr. Cafferkey.

Among the main topics of the documentary will be the reasons as to why Mr. Cafferkey enlisted in a fighting unit in Ukraine, and also the impact that his passing continues to have on his family on Achill Island.

The documentary airs Wednesday (February 28) at 9:30pm.