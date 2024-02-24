The young man who died in County Sligo on Thursday night following a road traffic collision has been named locally.

Rickie Devine (Jnr), of Larkhill, Keash, Ballymote died tragically after a collision involving the SUV he was driving on the N17 in Ballinacarrow.

Tributes have been paid in recent days to Rickie and his family, with local priest Fr. James McDonagh saying that there is tremendous shock and sadness in the area following his death.

Rickie is survived by his parents Rickie and Eilish, his brothers Daniel and Darren, sisters Rachel and Elisha, sister-in-law Stephanie, his nieces, nephews, grandparents, aunts, uncles, work colleagues, neighbours and many friends.

He will repose in Larkhill, Ballymote (F56 A373) today from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, and again tomorrow at the same time.

Removal will take place on Monday to St Kevin’s Church, Keash for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with interment afterwards at Knockbrack Cemetery.

House private to family on Monday morning please, family flowers only.

Donations to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Rickie’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/keash/

May he Rest In Peace.