Jack is the most popular boys' name for the seventh year in a row.

Grace was the most popular girls' name in 2023, followed by Fiadh, Emily, Sophie and Lily.

Noah, James, Rían and Oisín complete the top 5 for baby boys.

In Mayo, Cillian & Oisín were the most popular boys’ names, with Oisín also being at the top of the list in Galway City.

Jack was most popular in Galway County, shared with Leitrim, while number one in Roscommon was Tom.

Noah was the most popular boys’ name in Sligo.

As for girls’ names, Fiadh was very popular in the west, topping the charts in Sligo, Roscommon and Galway County (shared with Sophie).

Olivia was the most common name in Galway City, and Isla was the number one name for a girl in Mayo in 2023.

In comparison to 50 years ago, the most popular names in the country for newborns were John and Mary.