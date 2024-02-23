Tributes have been paid to the young man who died tragically in County Sligo last night.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of the fatal road traffic collision that occurred at around 8:15pm on the N17 in Ballinacarrow.

The young man, who is yet to be named, was driving an SUV which veered off the road and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was passenger in the vehicle was assessed by Emergency Services but didn’t need hospital treatment.

Local priest Fr. James McDonagh spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey earlier today in the wake of the young man’s tragic death:

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.