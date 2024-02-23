Minister Dara Calleary will officially open the new extension of Platform94 in Galway today.

The building, which first opened in 1994, is a growing tech hub for start up and scaling enterprises in and around the West of Ireland.

The space has facilitated an estimated 3000 jobs in the West since it opened.

It is the largest technology innovation centre in the West of Ireland.

Minister Dara Calleary told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the new extension, and what it means for businesses in the area who will use it.