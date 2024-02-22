Gardaí and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle fatal road traffic collision on the N17 at Ballinacarrow, Co. Sligo, shortly after 8:15 pm this evening, Thursday, February 22nd, 2024.

A young adult male, aged in his late teens, sustained serious injuries when the SUV he was driving veered off the road. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. An adult male passenger was assessed at the scene by emergency services personnel but did not require immediate hospital treatment.

The road at the scene is currently closed to traffic, with diversions in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. Additionally, those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are urged to provide it to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station at 071 918 9500, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.