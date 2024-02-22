The man who died in Tuesday's collision in Ballina has been named as James Moyles.

The community of Ballina is deeply saddened by the death of the young man in hospital overnight following the collision on Lord Edward Street.

James Moyles who is from Mount Assumpta in Ballina died at Mayo University Hospital last night following a collision involving a car and two pedestrians.

A female child who was also injured in the incident was discharged from hospital yesterday.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

James Moyles funeral details have been confirmed this afternoon.

He will repose at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Ballina on Sunday evening from 5:00pm with removal at 6:30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballina arriving for 7:15pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11:00am with funeral proceeding to Leigue Cemetery, Ballina for burial.