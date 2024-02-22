Blacksod Sea Safari won the best Escape/Provider of the Year Award last night in Dublin at the Outsider.ie People of the Year Awards.

Michael Keane set up the company a few years back after working in London and New York.

Michael returned, built a house and formed his Blacksod Sea Safari business so people can see the beauty of the area from the water.

Speaking to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew from Dublin this lunchtime Michael Keane says he is delighted with this accolade and the potential overall benefit it will have.