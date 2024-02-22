The community of Ballina is deeply saddened by the death of a young man in hospital overnight following a collision in the town on Tuesday evening last.

The male pedestrian, who has not yet been officially named, but is from the locality, died at Mayo University Hospital last night following a collision involving a car and two pedestrians on Lord Edward St in Ballina on Tuesday evening.

A female child who was also injured in the incident was discharged from hospital yesterday.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Local councillor Mark Duffy says the community is devastated by the man’s tragic death…