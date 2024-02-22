The 2023 Virgin Media Business Medal Award winners have been announced and 6 medals were secured by hospitality businesses in Mayo.

The awards are recognised as one of the leading independent awards programme for the Irish hospitality industry.

Ashford Castle took two gold and two silver awards

The Lodge at Ashford Castle won gold under Ireland’s Wine Experience category and also took gold under Ireland’s 5 star hotel Spa Experience section.

It took two silver awards - as Ireland’s 5 star Resort and Ireland’s Wine Experience.

There was gold for Ballina based -Claire’s Kitchen Event Caters as Ireland’s Event Caterer.

A bronze medal went to Mount Falcon Estate, Ballina, as Ireland’s Country House and Guest House Experience.

Five medals were secured by Galway businesses at the awards – a gold, silver and three bronze

Ballynahinch Castle Hotel & Estate won gold as Ireland’s Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant

The Galmont Hotel & Spa took silver as Ireland’s Four Star Hotel Spa Experience

The bronze awards went to The g Hotel & Spa as Ireland's Afternoon Tea Hotel, and two for The Twelve Hotel as Ireland’s Hotel Breakfast and Ireland’s Wine Experience

In county Roscommon a silver award went to Kilronan Castle Estate and spa for Chef Daniel Willimont as Ireland’s Chef of the Year.

5 medals went to businesses in county Sligo – 2 silver and 3 bronze

Aramark Healthcare and Nazareth House secured silver as Education and Healthcare Caterer

Sligo Park and Leisure Club took a silver and bronze award for Ireland’s Family Friendly Award and Ireland’s Grand Wedding Hotel, respectively.

Bronze medals were secured by two hotels in Enniscrone - the Diamond Coast Hotel as Ireland’s Hotel Casual Dining Experience and the Ocean Sands Hotel as Tourist Hotel of the Year.

Connaught’s Favourite Place to Stay was named as the Hardiman Galway.