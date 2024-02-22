A number of Mayo businesses were winners at the 34th annual Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards.

These awards recognize excellence in Irish hospitality industry.

The Lodge at Ashford Castle took Gold in the Wine experience category, while it was also gold for Ashford Castle in the Five Star Hotel Spa experience.

They also took 2 silver awards, for Five Star resort and Wine experience.

Claire's kitchen took Gold in the event Caterer's category and Mount Falcon Estate won bronze for country house and guest house experience.