Gardai have been training up new members for a secretive unit that removes protestors from the likes of public spaces and government buildings.

162 gardai have completed the course in the last decade according to a Freedom of Information request from the Irish Times, while 23 officers were trained up last year.

It includes how to cut locks and remove glue from demonstrators refusing to leave an area and how to safely remove protestors from heights.

It follows an increase in demonstrations on issues including immigration, with 617 protests in Dublin alone last year.