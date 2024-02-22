Five lorries jackknifed on the R315 regional road, linking Ballycastle to Crossmolina in snow two weeks ago. The road was not gritted and is not included in Mayo County Council’s Winter Plan for road gritting.

The issue was raised again at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District by local Fianna Fail councillor, Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, Michael Loftus.

The councillor says it makes no sense that this stretch of regional road in north Mayo is the only regional road in the county that is not included in the gritting plan of the local authority’s Winter Plan and he is insisting that it is immediately included.

Council officials admitted that as a regional road this busy stretch of road serving Ballycastle, Moygownagh and Crossmolina should be included for gritting, however, stated that finances prevented it being included in the Winter Plan.

Cathaoirleach Loftus spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the need to secure fair play for the regional route..