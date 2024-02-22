A male pedestrian has died following a collision on Lord Edward St in Ballina on Tuesday evening.

The 33 year old man, sustained serious injuries in the incident and died at Mayo University Hospital yesterday evening,(Wed).

His name has not yet been released.

The local Coroner has been informed, and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.



A female child who was also injured in the incident was discharged from hospital yesterday.

Ballina Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the collision that involved a car and two pedestrians.

A section of Lord Edward Street was closed to traffic for a time, as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene and it has since re-opened.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station 096 20560 or any Garda Station.