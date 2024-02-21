Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Sennora Ward, who went missing from her home in Tuam, Co. Galway on Saturday, 10th February.



Sennora is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Sennora was wearing a beige jumper, blue jeans and white runners. She was also carrying a small white clutch bag.



It is believed Sennora may have travelled to Oranmore, Co. Galway.



Anyone with information regarding Sennora’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station at 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.