Bank of Ireland has appointed Alan Durcan as Director of Distribution Channels in its Retail Ireland division.

Alan will lead Bank of Ireland’s Branch Network, which includes over 1,600 colleagues supporting customers financial needs across a broad range of products and services, in-branch, remotely and at their place of work.

The Mayo native joined Bank of Ireland in 2008 and has held a number of senior roles within the Group.

He has extensive experience across a diverse range of areas including personal and business banking, branch operations, customer and colleague engagement, and wealth management.

Alan has recently served as Director Retail & Business Banking for Area North and Regional Director for Connaught Ulster.

He is a Business Information Systems graduate of National University Ireland Galway, and holds a Master of Sciences qualification in Financial Services from University College Dublin and the Institute of Bankers.