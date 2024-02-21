A high level Fleadh meeting will take place in Ballina tomorrow between Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann representatives and Mayo County Council in an effort to bring the All-Ireland Fleadh back to Ballina after a lapse of 26 years.

Mr. Joe Connaire who was Chairman of the hugely successful All-Ireland Fleadhannain Mullingar in 2022 and 2023 will address the meeting and outline the benefits the All-Ireland Fleadh has brought to Mullingar and the wider region, the costs associated with staging the event, Government and County Council financial support and the accommodation bank required.

The meeting will also be attended by Mr. Bartley Gavin a former Director of services with Sligo County Council and who was head of the highly successful series of All-Ireland Fleadhanna in Sligo.

Mr Michael Brennan former Chairman of the Connacht Council of Comhaltas who headed the venues in Sligo and Mullingar will advise the meeting on the number of venues required in Ballina.

Ballina native Minister Dara Calleary TD will also attend the meeting along with Mags Downey, CEO Ballina Chamber Of Commerce, Lisa Hallinan Project Manager Ballina 2023 and also Annette Maughan CEO Moy Valley resources.

Donal Healy, Head of Aviation Business Development, Marketing & Communications at Ireland West Airport has confirmed he will attend and represent the Ireland West Airport.

Ballina All-Ireland Fleadh campaigner Eamonn Walsh has been giving more details to Midwest News.