Following news yesterday that the price of a pint in some areas of Dublin has gone over the €10 euro mark, the Galway Vintners chair says there is no chance of seeing those kind of prices in the west any time soon.

Yesterday, it was reported that the price of a pint in some areas in Dublin has risen to €10.45.

Joe Sheridan, who is a publican in Galway, says those prices are akin to what you would expect to pay in most pubs that are located in the capital of any country, such as New York or Toyko.

Joe told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that there are many pubs in the capital that only charge half the price of that seen in central Dublin...