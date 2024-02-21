Yesterday, the Mayo association of Dublin announced their winner of Mayo person of the year along with the recipient of this year's Meitheal award.

West on track were announced as the Meitheal award winner.

The Meitheal award goes to a voluntary group or club based in Mayo, and who, in the opinion of the adjudicators, have achieved great distinction or have worked for the county or its people.

Established in May 2003, West On Track is a community-based campaign in the towns, villages and cities of the West of Ireland aimed at re-opening the Western Rail Corridor, a passenger and freight railway line which runs from Sligo to Limerick.

Colmán Ó Raghallaigh is the PRO of West on Track.

He spoke to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan yesterday following the announcement and gave his reaction to the news...