Gardaí have charged the man in his 20s who was arrested in county Roscommon yesterday.

Gardaí seized cocaine, cash, cars, ammunition and a number of other items during searches at a property in the Ballinlough yesterday morning.

The searches, conducted as part of Operation Tara by Gardaí from Roscommon Crime and Community Engagement Units and the Armed Support Unit, targeted an organised crime group operating in the Roscommon area.

Approximately 30,000 of suspected cocaine, €10,000 in cash and an Audi S4 and a Volkswagen Golf GTI were seized during these searches.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and he is due to appear before Roscommon District Court this morning.