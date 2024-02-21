Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Lord Edward Street, in Ballina yesterday evening.

The collision occurred at approximately 6.25pm when a car collided with two pedestrians.

A male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, is currently in a critical condition at Mayo University Hospital.

A female child is also receiving treatment. Her injuries are understood to not be life-threatening.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. An examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.



Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station 096 20560 or any Garda Station.