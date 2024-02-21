Yesterday, the Mayo association of Dublin announced their winner of Mayo person of the year along with the recipient of this year's Meitheal award.

Charlestown's Rita Casey was named as the 2024 Mayo person of the year.

Rita was diagnosed with stage 4 brain and lung cancer in 2021.

In the past she has ran a number of marathons but in May last year she decided she was going to run the Dublin marathon once again.

Halfway through her training, Rita decided to raise funds for the Mayo Roscommon Hospice for all the work they do in supporting patients diagnosed with cancer.

She raised over €20,000 for the charity and was also awarded the Lord Mayors Medal by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithi De Roiste.

Rita spoke to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan following yesterday's announcement and began by describing how she felt when she heard the news.