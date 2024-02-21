Ireland's Hospital Consultants say we're 15 years behind the majority of developed countries when it comes to our digital health.

They want an end to what they're calling our 'Dickensian' paper filing system, and are calling on Government to speed up the delivery of electronic health records.

The bill for doing that has been estimated in the region of â‚€1.8 billion euro.

But the HSE's former head of Digital Transformation, Professor Martin Curley, believes patients could access a world leading system on their phones - for a fraction of that.