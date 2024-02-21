The Minister for Health has ordered a HSE audit of how Children’s Health Ireland used 19 million euro allocated to it for spinal services in 2019.

It comes as opposition parties pressure the government to stick to their promise of bringing waiting lists for scoliosis surgeries down from four months to 0 for over 300 children who are waiting for treatment.

Sinn Fein has called for an independent taskforce to address the waiting list with Stephen Donnelly admitting the State had "failed far too many of these children".

People Before Profit support Sinn Fein's proposals, and TD Gino Kenny says the families have been let down before.