Reduced prices for public EV charging points need to be introduced to incentivise people to make the switch.

That's according to Sligo Independent Councillor Marie Casserly.

She says some charging points charge up to 68c per kilowatt hour, which isn't much cheaper than having a petrol or diesel car.

It comes as the government announces a €21 million fund for companies to put charging points such as this in place.

Councillor Casserly told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that people will be more inclined to make the switch if they think it's more cost effective....