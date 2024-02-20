The Mayo Association Dublin have today announced the winner of their prestigious annual awards, including the Mayo Person of the Year award and the Meitheal Award.

The Mayo Person of the Year award is presented annually to a person who has made an exceptional contribution to Mayo locally nationally or internationally.

While the Meitheal award goes to a voluntary group or club based in Mayo, and who, in the opinion of the adjudicators, have achieved great distinction or have worked for the county or its people.

A panel of three independent adjudicators decide on the winners in both categories.

Noel Howley is the Chairperson of the Mayo association in Dublin and he joined Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan to announce the winners....