Gardaí seized cocaine, cash, cars, ammunition and a number of other items during searches at a property in the Ballinlough area of County Roscommon this morning.

The searches, conducted as part of Operation Tara by Gardaí from Roscommon Crime and Community Engagement Units and the Armed Support Unit, targeted an organised crime group operating in the Roscommon area.

Approximately 30,000 of suspected cocaine, €10,000 in cash and an Audi S4 and a Volkswagen Golf GTI were seized during these searches.

Approximately six kilos of benzocaine (a suspected mixing agent for cocaine) was also seized in addition to a compressor for packaging and a small amount of 9mm ammunition.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at a Garda Station in County Roscommon under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.