The proposed EU Nature Restoration law will go before MEPs in Strasbourg for a vote on Tuesday next, February 27th.

Independent MEP for this region, Luke Ming Flanagan, says he will not be voting for the new regulations not because he doesn’t support nature restoration but rather because there is no adequate funding in place to support a just transition for the farmers in this region that will be most directly affected.

MEP Flanagan says the European Union will take until 2028, to make up its mind what resources are required, two years after the law comes into effect, to support it.

He has tried to secure information from both Ministers McConalogue and Noonan on the funding in place in Ireland to support it, but says he has failed to secure any details.

Companies such as Unilever and Coca Cola are urging MEPs to support the regulation, and MEP Flanagan insists they should pay a levy on their profits to fund it.

Luke spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about why he will not support this vote on Tuesday next , despite having supported it earlier in its proceedings....