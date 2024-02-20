Works need to be undertaken to upgrade the pathways in Kilconduff cemetery in Swinford. That’s the view of a local election candidate John Sheahan.

The Sinn Fein candidate says at present many of the paths in the graveyard are gravel, and on wet days, pose a health and safety risk to those who visit the cemetery.

He says he has been approached by bereaved families who expressed disappointment at the state of the cemetery and the lack of proper concrete paths to facilitate new graves.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....