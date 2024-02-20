The Minister for Justice will today ask Cabinet to approve new Garda Reserve regulations, to allow more members into the force.

There are plans for a first recruitment drive since 2017 to be launched shortly.

The Minister is targeting a Garda Reserve figure of 1 thousand members, by 2026, up from the current level of 360.

The current regulations have been in place since 2006 and Minister McEntee believes they need to be updated to reflect, not just contemporary policing practice, but also to allow for such basics as the current Leaving Cert marking system to be used in applications.

The new regulations will allow Gardai provide better support and supervision for Reserve members and also make the provision of training more efficient.

Other changes include ensuring Reserves attending court are considered to be on active duty, and allowing those who wish to work more than the standard 208 hours per year, to do so.

Currently, Garda Reserves can work alongside the Garda Road Traffic Unit, assisting with public order and crowd control; and help with other day to day Garda work.